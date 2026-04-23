UP Board 12th Result QR Code: Access Scorecard Directly Via QR Code

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 today. For the ease of students, NDTV has launched a dedicated results page that can be accessed by scanning a QR code. With result websites often slowing down due to high traffic, this QR code method ensures seamless and instant access to marks. Students can scan the QR code using their smartphones to access Class 12 results and check their scores without navigating multiple links or facing delays.

Steps to Check UP Board Class 12 Result via QR Code

Open the camera app or QR scanner on your phone

Scan the Class 12 result QR code

It will lead you to the NDTV results page

Enter your roll number and required details

Check and download your marksheet

Benefits of QR Code Access

Quick and reliable

Reduces dependency on overloaded websites

Easy for students across devices

Keep in Mind

This digital marksheet is for immediate reference. The original document will be available through schools.