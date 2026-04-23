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UP Board 12th Result QR Code: Access Scorecard Directly Via QR Code

QR code allows students quick access to UP Board Class 12 results that will be declared today.

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UP Board 12th Result QR Code: Access Scorecard Directly Via QR Code
Scan the QR code to access UP Board Class 12 results.
  • Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce Class 12 results today
  • NDTV launched a dedicated results page accessible via QR code for students
  • Scanning the QR code on smartphones provides instant access to Class 12 scores
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Education Result

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 today. For the ease of students, NDTV has launched a dedicated results page that can be accessed by scanning a QR code. With result websites often slowing down due to high traffic, this QR code method ensures seamless and instant access to marks. Students can scan the QR code using their smartphones to access Class 12 results and check their scores without navigating multiple links or facing delays.

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Steps to Check UP Board Class 12 Result via QR Code

  • Open the camera app or QR scanner on your phone
  • Scan the Class 12 result QR code
  • It will lead you to the NDTV results page
  • Enter your roll number and required details
  • Check and download your marksheet

Benefits of QR Code Access

  • Quick and reliable
  • Reduces dependency on overloaded websites
  • Easy for students across devices

Keep in Mind

This digital marksheet is for immediate reference. The original document will be available through schools.

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