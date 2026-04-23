UP Board Results 2026: 90.42% Pass 10th, 80.38% Clear 12th; Check Topper List

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 today at 4 PM. Students can access their scorecards through the NDTV Education result portal as well as official websites. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 90.42%, while 80.38% students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

Class 12 Toppers

Rank 1: Shikha Verma (Sitapur) - 97.60%

Rank 2: Nandini Gupta (Bareilly) - 97.20%; Shreya Verma - 97.20%

Rank 3: Surbhi Yadav (Bareilly); Pooja Pal (Barabanki)

Class 10 Toppers

Kashish Verma (Sitapur) - 97.83%

Anshika Verma (Barabanki) - 97.83%

Aditi (Barabanki) - 97.5%

Arpita (Sitapur) - 97.33%

Priti Verma (Bareilly) - 97.33%

How To Check UP Board Result 2026 On NDTV Education

Visit the NDTV Education result portal: ndtv.com/education/results

Click on "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026"

Select Class 10 or Class 12

Enter details such as roll number, name, mobile number, email, state, board, and stream

Submit to view and download the result

How To Check On Official Websites

Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

or upresults.nic.in Click on the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number and submit

Download the marksheet for future reference

Other Platforms To Check Results

DigiLocker: results.digilocker.gov.in

UMANG: Search "UP Board" after login

Check Via SMS

Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Pass Criteria

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.

The board announced the results through a press briefing, following which links were activated across official and partner platforms for student access.