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UP Board Results 2026: 90.42% Pass 10th, 80.38% Clear 12th; Check Topper List

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Out: This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 90.42%, while 80.38% students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

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UP Board Results 2026: 90.42% Pass 10th, 80.38% Clear 12th; Check Topper List
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Out: Sitapur girl Shikha Verma tops Class 12 with 97.60% marks.
Education Result

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 today at 4 PM. Students can access their scorecards through the NDTV Education result portal as well as official websites. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 90.42%, while 80.38% students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

Class 12 Toppers

Rank 1: Shikha Verma (Sitapur) - 97.60%
Rank 2: Nandini Gupta (Bareilly) - 97.20%; Shreya Verma - 97.20%
Rank 3: Surbhi Yadav (Bareilly); Pooja Pal (Barabanki)

Class 10 Toppers

  • Kashish Verma (Sitapur) - 97.83%
  • Anshika Verma (Barabanki) - 97.83%
  • Aditi (Barabanki) - 97.5%
  • Arpita (Sitapur) - 97.33%
  • Priti Verma (Bareilly) - 97.33%

How To Check UP Board Result 2026 On NDTV Education

  • Visit the NDTV Education result portal: ndtv.com/education/results
  • Click on "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026"
  • Select Class 10 or Class 12
  • Enter details such as roll number, name, mobile number, email, state, board, and stream
  • Submit to view and download the result

How To Check On Official Websites

  • Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
  • Click on the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 result link
  • Enter your roll number and submit
  • Download the marksheet for future reference

Other Platforms To Check Results

  • DigiLocker: results.digilocker.gov.in
  • UMANG: Search "UP Board" after login

Check Via SMS

  • Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263
  • Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263

Pass Criteria

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.

The board announced the results through a press briefing, following which links were activated across official and partner platforms for student access.

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Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

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