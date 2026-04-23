UP Board Results 2026: 90.42% Pass 10th, 80.38% Clear 12th; Check Topper List

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 today at 4 PM. Students can access their scorecards through the NDTV Education result portal as well as official websites. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 90.42%, while 80.38% students cleared the Class 12 examinations.
Class 12 Toppers
Rank 1: Shikha Verma (Sitapur) - 97.60%
Rank 2: Nandini Gupta (Bareilly) - 97.20%; Shreya Verma - 97.20%
Rank 3: Surbhi Yadav (Bareilly); Pooja Pal (Barabanki)
Class 10 Toppers
- Kashish Verma (Sitapur) - 97.83%
- Anshika Verma (Barabanki) - 97.83%
- Aditi (Barabanki) - 97.5%
- Arpita (Sitapur) - 97.33%
- Priti Verma (Bareilly) - 97.33%
How To Check UP Board Result 2026 On NDTV Education
- Visit the NDTV Education result portal: ndtv.com/education/results
- Click on "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026"
- Select Class 10 or Class 12
- Enter details such as roll number, name, mobile number, email, state, board, and stream
- Submit to view and download the result
How To Check On Official Websites
- Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
- Click on the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 result link
- Enter your roll number and submit
- Download the marksheet for future reference
Other Platforms To Check Results
- DigiLocker: results.digilocker.gov.in
- UMANG: Search "UP Board" after login
Check Via SMS
- Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263
- Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send to 56263
Pass Criteria
Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.
The board announced the results through a press briefing, following which links were activated across official and partner platforms for student access.