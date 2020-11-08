Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Wife Arrested After Raid Finds 10g Marijuana

The NCB had earlier arrested four people as part of its probe into the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after investigators found 10 grams of marijuana at their home in Mumbai during a raid, officials said.

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told news agency PTI that Firoz Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency earlier in the day, but he did not appear.

"We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala''s wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," he said.

Earlier in the day, the residence of the Nadiadwalas was searched by a team of NCB officials who seized the marijuana, officials said

The contraband had been purchased from an accused identified as Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier, they said.

"Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of the NDPS Act. She was arrested after her statement was recorded," officials said.

The NCB had earlier arrested four people as part of its crackdown on drug dealers and their clients linked to the Hindi film industry.

The agency's crackdown on Bollywood began after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June with allegations that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, helped him buy drugs.

Since then, actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh and others have been called in for questioning by the NCB.