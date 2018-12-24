Prakash Javadekar Says Congress 'Duping' Farmers, Did 'Not' Waive Loans

Prakash Javadekar said Congress had promised waiver of all farm debt but has turned back on its promise.

The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of "duping" farmers in the states ruled by the party by "not" waiving off their loans as promised and dubbed the party as "anti-farmers".

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress had promised waiver of all farm debt in the five states of Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but has now turned back on its promise.

He told reporters that the Congress had promised a waiver of Rs 45,000 crore of farmers' loan in Karnataka but had not paid even Rs 75 crore.

"Farmers in debt are feeling distressed and have been served notices by banks," Mr Javadekar said, further alleging that 397 farmers have committed suicide in the six-month rule of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government in Karnataka.

Against the total farmers loan of Rs 90,000 crore in Karnataka, the state's Congress government has not allocated even Rs 3 crore in the budget, he alleged.

"The Congress is anti-farmers. It has duped them in the name of waiving their loans," he told reporters.