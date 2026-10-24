Posters Questioning Government Found Inside Delhi Metro Train, Case Filed

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people after two posters questioning the government's performance and raising various issues were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, police sources have said.

The A4-sized black-and-white posters carried phrases such as "You Can Change Your Own Life", "Voting Protest", "Spectrum of Engagement", "Community Building Reform" and "Dissatisfied? You Are Not Alone". They also listed nine claims about changes in the country in recent years, the sources said.

The posters, which invited people to join an online group through a QR code, were seized by police. The Special Cell is also involved in the investigation, they said.

According to the FIR, the incident came to light on October 20 when Tarun Chaudhary, a train operator with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) deployed on the Airport Express Line, was on duty.

Chaudhary left New Delhi station for Yashobhoomi station at around 6.50 pm, and the train reached its destination at around 7.15 pm. While inspecting the train from inside the cabin, he noticed two posters pasted on a seat, the FIR stated.

He removed the posters and informed his senior officers and the Operations Control Centre. He was then directed to hand them over to the station controller at Dwarka Sector 21, who subsequently informed police.

Efforts are being made to identify the person who pasted them inside the train, the sources said.

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