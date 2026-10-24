Death Penalty Returns, Beauty Pageants Suspended As Burkina Faso Tightens Rules

Burkina Faso's military-led government, headed by Captain Ibrahim Traore, has attracted international attention after restoring the death penalty and suspending beauty pageants across the West African nation. On October 20, 2026, the country's transitional parliament unanimously approved a new penal code that restores capital punishment for serious offences, including terrorism, treason, and espionage.

All 71 lawmakers supported the legislation, reversing the 2018 abolition of the death penalty. The country's last known execution took place in 1988.

Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala defended the decision, arguing that tougher punishments were needed to tackle terrorism and strengthen national security.

Beauty Pageants Suspended Nationwide

In a separate decision announced on June 8, 2026, Burkina Faso's Ministry of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism suspended beauty competitions throughout the country.

Authorities said the restrictions would remain until new regulations were introduced to ensure such events respected national traditions, cultural identity and social values.

The government also stopped issuing permission for beauty pageants during this period.

However, the suspension was announced months before the death penalty was restored.

Science Competition for Young Women

In August, the government introduced HAKILI Mousso, a national science competition encouraging young women to pursue education in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

The programme brought together 84 participants, with outstanding students receiving awards and educational support.

President Traore later met the winners and encouraged them to pursue careers in science and technology.

Human Rights Concerns

The government's decisions have sparked debate over personal freedoms and human rights.

Human Rights Watch criticised the return of capital punishment, warning that it could be used against political opponents and worsen existing restrictions on civil liberties.

Amnesty International has also opposed the death penalty, describing it as an irreversible violation of the right to life.

Meanwhile, the beauty pageant suspension has divided opinion. Supporters welcome greater recognition of women's academic achievements, while critics argue that women should remain free to choose their interests.

Burkina Faso has been under military rule since Traore seized power in September 2022.

The latest developments highlight the government's changing approach to security, culture and individual freedoms.