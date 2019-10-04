PMC Bank Board Members, HDIL Promoters Charged With Money-Laundering

PMC Bank board members and HDIL promoters have been charged with money-laundering.

The board members of Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and the promoters of crisis-hit real estate firm HDIL have been charged with money-laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs. 6,500 crore loan default case.

The agency is conducting searches at six places linked to the former chairman of the bank and promoters of crisis-hit real estate firm HDIL.

Two directors of HDIL that set off the crisis at PMC Bank by defaulting on loans worth nearly Rs. 6,500 crore were arrested on Thursday.

Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, senior executives at Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police.

The Wadhawans were named in a police complaint that also accused the bank's management of concealing non-performing assets and disbursing loans to HDIL leading to a loss of at least Rs. 4,300 crore, in the latest banking fraud case to spook the country's depositors and investors.

On the same day, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday raised withdrawal limit for account holders of the stressed PMC Bank to Rs. 25,000 from earlier withdrawal limit of Rs. 10,000.



