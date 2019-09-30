Police Case Against Promoters Of Firm That Set Off PMC Bank Crisis

RBI has imposed withdrawal limit for customers of crisis-hit PMC Bank

A police case has been filed against Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan, promoters of the crisis-hit real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), for loan default reported to be worth up to Rs 4,300 crore, sources said.

The First Information Report (FIR) also names Joseph Thomas, former managing director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, whose customers have been left stressed after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed withdrawal limits.

The RBI had on Tuesday imposed restrictions on PMC Bank citing "major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems", among other red flags. The RBI barred PMC Bank from renewing or granting loans, or making investments without its approval.

The Mumbai Police will investigate whether HDIL was given "favours" by PMC, violation of the central bank's lending norms and quid pro quo between the former senior officers of the co-operative bank and the borrower, sources said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.