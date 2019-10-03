PMC Bank Crisis: Directors Of Firm Accused Of Rs 6,500 Crore Loan Default Arrested

According to the complaint, HDIL and its group companies were the beneficiaries of 44 loans.

Two directors of the real estate firm HDIL that set off the massive crisis at the Punjab Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, following a loan default of Rs 6,500 crore, have been arrested.

Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, also the promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on Thursday.

The Wadhawans were named in a police complaint that also accused the bank's management of concealing non-performing assets and disbursing loans to HDIL leading to a loss of at least Rs 4,300 crore.

According to the complaint, HDIL and its group companies were the beneficiaries of 44 loans worth nearly 73 per cent of PMC's total loan book size of Rs 8,880 crore - a mammoth violation of regulations which forbid banks from handing out such a large proportion of cash to one sector let alone a single firm.



