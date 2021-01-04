PMC Bank Scam: Senior Shiv Sena Leader's Wife Appears Before Anti-Corruption Agency

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut, skipped earlier summons citing ill health.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut, today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai for questioning in a money laundering case. She had been summoned at least three times earlier in connection with the loan scam at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. Ms Raut had, however, skipped appearing till now citing health reasons.

She was finally asked to appear on January 5 and has now arrived for questioning a day earlier.

The anti-corruption agency wanted to ask Ms Raut about the "receipt" of some funds allegedly siphoned from PMC Bank, official sources had said earlier.

The agency had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to probe an alleged loan fraud at PMC Bank in October involving Housing Development Infrastructure and its promoters and others.

The Shiv Sena, which is part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), along with the NCP and the Congress, had earlier alleged that central probe agencies have been targeting them unfairly.

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate earlier over a land deal in Pune's Bhosri area.

"The importance of ED, CBI, or the Income Tax Department is decreasing. Earlier, when this agency took any action, it seemed that there was something serious. But for the last few years, it seems action from this agency happens when a political party is taking out its anger," Mr Raut had said a few days ago.

The Sena leader had also said that he had a file on the BJP containing 121 names, which he would provide to the Enforcement Directorate. "There are so many names that the ED will have to work for five years," Mr Raut said.