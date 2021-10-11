PM Modi, UK's Johnson Speak As UK Ends Quarantine For Vaccinated Indian Travellers

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Boris Johnson today.

PM Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday held a telephonic conversation during which they welcomed the UK's recognition of Indian vaccine certification and agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, according to a statement by the UK.

The telephone talks came four days after the UK announced that Indian travellers fully vaccinated with both doses of Covishield or any other vaccine approved by it will not require to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival from October 11.

The British statement said the two prime ministers discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel.

"They agreed the UK's recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end," it said.

According to the statement shared with journalists by the British High Commission, the two leaders also discussed the strength of the UK-India relationship and climate action in the context of the upcoming COP-26 in Glasgow.

"The leaders also talked about the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, emphasising the importance of upholding human rights in the country," it said.

PM Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson welcomed the progress made on the 2030 Roadmap since it was agreed by the two leaders in May.

"This includes in areas such as trade and defence. The leaders looked forward to the upcoming visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the UK-India strategic partnership," it said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi later said, "Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan."

According to the statement issued by the UK, Boris Johnson underlined the importance of making concrete progress on climate change ahead of and at the upcoming COP26 Summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)