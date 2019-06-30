'Always Had Faith In People': PM In First Mann Ki Baat Of Second Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in first Mann Ki Baat of his second term, today said he "always had faith in the people of India". "When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India," PM Modi said.

He focussed a large portion of his monthly radio address today on the issue of water crisis, asking citizens to find ways to save water.

"Over the last few months, so many people have written about water related issues. I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation... I wrote a letter to Gram Pradhans on the importance of water conservation and how to take steps to create awareness on the subject across rural India," he said.

"There is no fixed way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same - to conserve every drop of water."

The PM's message to save water comes amid a severe water crisis in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country. The southern state has been reeling under water stress for the past several months after four reservoirs including the Chembarambakkam lake - the largest reached its lowest level. The scorching heat and delayed monsoon further worsened the situation.

PM Modi said he has three requests: "Appeal to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation. Share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them."

