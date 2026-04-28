"Heaven Of East": PM Modi Celebrates Sikkim's 50 Years Of Statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the second day of his two-day visit to Sikkim on an engaging note on Tuesday, playing football with local youngsters in Gangtok before official engagements. Later, addressing a gathering during the golden jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim's statehood, the Prime Minister described the state as the "heaven of the East," praising its natural beauty, peace and cultural harmony.

The Prime Minister even posted pictures of himself practicing and engaging with the young players, reflecting a relaxed and energetic start before official engagements.

Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters! pic.twitter.com/Xc99oCylqt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

The Prime Minister's two-day visit to the Himalayan state followed an intense political schedule in West Bengal, as he travelled directly from election campaigning to Sikkim. On Monday evening, his grand roadshow in Gangtok witnessed massive public participation, with people lining the streets waving Indian flags, cheering enthusiastically, and performing traditional music and dance.

Visited the Orchidarium in Gangtok and was mesmerised by its beauty. Sikkim's rich biodiversity is truly extraordinary. Such efforts reflect our deep harmony with nature. They also inspire us towards conservation and sustainable living. pic.twitter.com/rIj4nr70YA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

On Tuesday morning, PM Modi addressed a large gathering at Paljor Stadium as part of the golden jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim's statehood. Congratulating the people, he described Sikkim as the "heaven of the East," praising its unmatched beauty, peace, and spiritual richness.

Speaking about the state's natural charm, PM Modi said he was mesmerised by Sikkim's orchids and remarked that tourists who have not seen them "have not seen anything." He expressed confidence that the state would witness record tourist footfall in the coming years.

Highlighting unity, PM Modi noted that at a time when politics in the country often revolves around divisions of language and caste, Sikkim has set an example by bringing together people from across India during the celebrations.

Here are some more glimpses from the 50th Statehood celebrations of Sikkim. pic.twitter.com/sTpM3lRmUz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

Recalling his earlier missed visit due to bad weather, he said he was delighted to finally be in Gangtok this time and assured the people that he is committed to taking Sikkim to new heights.

Focusing on development, the Prime Minister further emphasised fast-tracking infrastructure and connectivity projects to boost tourism. He highlighted the importance of the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, which will connect Sikkim to the national railway network, calling it a major step towards economic growth.

The enthusiasm and affection in Gangtok filled me with renewed energy. I once again congratulate my sisters and brothers of Sikkim for the celebrations marking the 50th year of their statehood. India is very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national development. People… pic.twitter.com/JZSFwjiSdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

He also underlined the Centre's push to position Sikkim as a global hub for eco and wellness tourism, while praising the state as a model for the "vocal for local" initiative. Referring to Sikkim's achievement of becoming a fully organic state a decade ago, PM Modi said it reflects the region's commitment to sustainable development.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, he stated that projects like the railway link had long remained pending but were expedited under the current administration.

Concluding his address, PM Modi urged the people to prepare for the vision of a developed India by 2047, as the nation approaches 100 years of independence, with Sikkim playing a key role in that journey.