PM Modi Leads Gangtok Roadshow To Mark 50 Years Of Sikkim's Statehood

A wave of celebration swept through Gangtok as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day visit with a high-energy roadshow that turned into a vibrant public festival, capturing the mood of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood.

Dressed in a traditional Nepali cap, PM Modi shared the spotlight with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as their convoy rolled through a packed two-km stretch from Libing Helipad to Lok Bhawan. Thousands lined the roads from early morning, clapping, and greeting the leader with visible excitement.

Cultural troupes performed traditional dances, the rhythmic beats of indigenous instruments echoed across the hills, and people cheered as the convoy passed. The roadshow reflected not just political enthusiasm but a deep cultural pride, turning the capital into a colourful showcase of Sikkimese identity.

PM Modi and Chief Minister Tamang were joined in the convoy by Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa, while Governor Om Prakash Mathur had earlier reached Lok Bhawan to receive him. Tight security arrangements were in place across the strategically important border state.

It is wonderful to be in Gangtok, Sikkim to take part in the closing ceremony of the 50th Statehood Day celebrations of this great state. The visit began with a big roadshow in the city. I thank the people for their blessings and affection. pic.twitter.com/RLV6hs3MJU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2026

PM Modi's visit marks the grand finale of Sikkim's golden jubilee celebrations, commemorating 50 years since it became a state in 1975. Officials said he will attend the closing ceremony and engage with key stakeholders during his stay.

On April 28, he is scheduled to visit the Orchidarium at Swarnajayanti Maitri-Manjari Park and later head to Paljor Stadium, where the main celebration will take place. At the venue, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore across sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, tourism, and urban development.

He is also expected to address a large public gathering, with locals hopeful that the announcements will bring tangible improvements in livelihoods, economic opportunities, and public welfare.