PM Modi Warned Pakistan Not To Harm Abhinandan Varthaman: Yogi Adityanath

The ongoing Shivratri fair at Junagadh has been declared as a "Mini Kumbh" by the BJP government in Gujarat.

All India | | Updated: March 02, 2019 00:11 IST
Yogi Adityanath said IAF pilots destroyed Pakistan jets before they could enter Indian territory (File)


Ahmedabad: 

Referring to the release of Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned Pakistan not to harm him.

Addressing a gathering at a Shivratri fair at Junagadh town in Gujarat, Yogi said Modi was a "strong prime minister".

"There was a time when Pakistan used to attack us indiscriminately. And we know how difficult it was in the past to secure the release of our soldiers from their custody.

"This time, our brave IAF pilots destroyed Pak fighter planes before they could enter Indian territory," he said.

"He (Modi) made it clear that we will not compromise. A warning was given that Pakistan will face consequences if anything happens to the soldier. Only a strong PM can show such a willpower," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said over 30 crore people have taken holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj so far.

"In 2013, foreign media had reported on lack of cleanliness, discrimination and many other issues during the Kumbh. But this time we have put a full stop to such questions. We could do that because we had Modi's guidance," he said.

