<i>Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi</i> Hits 14 Million Views In Just One Week

The trailer of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is having its moment online. Within just a week, the video has crossed 14 million views on YouTube and continues to pick up traction. The political biopic-style drama is based on Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.

The film is set to release in India and worldwide on September 19. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, who earlier helmed Maharani 2, Ajey features a strong ensemble. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Anant Joshi, Pawan Malhotra and Garima Singh. Ritu Mengi produces the project, with Srikanth Pagadala joining in as co-producer.

At the heart of it is Anant Joshi as Ajey, a character modelled on the life journey of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The trailer, which runs just over two minutes, pieces together his rise from a regular young man to a spiritual figure and eventually a leader. There are glimpses of him leaving behind family life, embracing monkhood, and then stepping into public service. We see him raising his voice during protests, pushing for social causes and gaining followers along the way.

The mood of the trailer is more about the milestones than the flash. It tries to map out how one decision leads to another and shapes his destiny. And just when the viewer is deep into that transition, it ends with Ajey delivering a sharp line: “Mera baithna aapko yaha le aaya, sochiya jis din mai kahada ho gya aapka kya hoga?”

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Kesariya ke peeche chhupi hai ek jwala, Ab dekho woh kahani jisne itihaas badal daala.”

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi has been written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey.