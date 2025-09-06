Why Deepika Padukone Fans Are Slamming Alia Bhatt: "You Take Everything Away From Her"

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are two of the top female superstars in the film industry right now. They are often pitted against each other; however, both have always maintained that they share a cordial relationship and a good bond. Recently, Deepika Padukone was replaced by Alia Bhatt as the global brand ambassador of Levis.

What's Happening

On Friday, the American clothing brand unveiled the face of their new global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone fans were not impressed and demanded an explanation as to why the Piku actress was replaced.

Some people even accused Alia Bhatt of stealing Deepika's position.

How Fans Reacted

Calling Alia Bhatt "jealous" and "insecure", many fans slammed her for becoming the new global ambassador of Levis.

One Internet user wrote, "You take everything away from Deepika," while another fan wrote, "Why her... Want Deepika back. We need Deepika, not Alia."

Someone else called this new replacement "definitely off."

"Congratulations, but the way Levi's denim looks on Deepika is UNPARALLELED!!" wrote another.

One individual mentioned, "Alia ko le aao har jagah. She's so hungry and jealous of everything. Matlab har jagah isko ghusna hai. Why is she so obsessed with Deepika? Let us breathe, bro. We are tired of seeing her repetitive face again and again, har baar yehi dikhti hai. She has so many brands, yet she is not satisfied."

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

In A Nutshell

With Levis announcing Alia Bhatt as their new global brand ambassador, replacing Deepika Padukone, fans of the Pathaan actress were disappointed. Many angry Internet users called Alia Bhatt "jealous" and "insecure" for replacing Deepika.