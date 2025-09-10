<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Trailer X Reactions: Fans Say "<i>Paisa Vasool</i>" For Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama

Advertisement

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer X Reactions: Fans Say "Paisa Vasool" For Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama

Some fans even called Gajraj Rao's "villain vibes" absolute fire, while others cheered for Akshay Kumar's wit and comic timing

Read Time: 2 mins
A scene from the Jolly LLB 3 trailer
New Delhi:

Jolly LLB 3, led by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is an epic courtroom drama unfolding, where the real question is - who is the real Jolly? The trailer launch took place in Kanpur in the morning and will be followed by another event in Meerut. As soon as the trailer dropped this morning, fans took to social media, and the reactions mostly show that they are quite impressed with the upcoming installment.

What's Happening

  • Fans have flooded X with their reactions to Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3.
  • The response is largely positive, with fans praising the trailer and saying, "Every scene is pure paisa vasool."
  • One Internet user loved every aspect of the trailer, writing, "Fun ride for sure, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, social message and entertainment."
  • One ecstatic fan mentioned, "When Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi share the screen, the laughter doubles."

Have a look at some of the top X reactions to the Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer.

About Jolly LLB 3

The unique blend of humour and social message in Jolly LLB 3 this time focuses on a riveting farmer-versus-politician case. Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla as the ever-irritated judge, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas essays the role of a grieving mother. Ram Kapoor has a cameo role.

In A Nutshell

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led Jolly LLB 3, as seen in the deluge of X reactions to the trailer. From calling it a "pure paisa vasool" to praising the "hard-hitting dialogues," the reviews of the recently released trailer are positive.

ALSO READJolly LLB 3 Trailer: An Epic Courtroom Face-Off Between Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Amid Chaos And Drama

Show full article

Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 3, Jolly Llb 3 Trailer
