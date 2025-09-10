<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Trailer X Reactions: Fans Say "<i>Paisa Vasool</i>" For Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama

Jolly LLB 3, led by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is an epic courtroom drama unfolding, where the real question is - who is the real Jolly? The trailer launch took place in Kanpur in the morning and will be followed by another event in Meerut. As soon as the trailer dropped this morning, fans took to social media, and the reactions mostly show that they are quite impressed with the upcoming installment.

What's Happening

Fans have flooded X with their reactions to Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3.

The response is largely positive, with fans praising the trailer and saying, "Every scene is pure paisa vasool."

Some fans even called Gajraj Rao's "villain vibes" absolute fire, while others cheered for Akshay Kumar's wit and comic timing.

One Internet user loved every aspect of the trailer, writing, "Fun ride for sure, hard-hitting dialogues, drama, social message and entertainment."

One ecstatic fan mentioned, "When Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi share the screen, the laughter doubles."

Have a look at some of the top X reactions to the Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer.

Villain vibes from Gajraj Rao 🔥 but #AkshayKumar's wit and timing in #JollyLLB3 turn every scene into pure paisa vasool.pic.twitter.com/6hiSxz4HNw — Anurag Deshmukh (@Itz_me_anurag_) September 10, 2025

#JollyLLB3 is going to be a so much fun ride for sure . It has going to be all the elements comedy , hard-hitting dialogues , drama , social message & entertainment . This trio is coming to create magic at big screen & havoc at box office 🔥🔥#JollyLLB3Trailer #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/P4GsmPPJTD — TANISHQ (@Shivam__tanishq) September 10, 2025

Drama.....

Drama....



The unseen side of jolly LLB 3 is finally here and it looks brilliant 👌#JollyLLB3 https://t.co/tRRgcXCIUo pic.twitter.com/W5aZWZeIFj — Makya (@ccdx_2) September 10, 2025

#JollyLLB3 trailer largely worked for me. A strong subject. Akshay, Arshad & Saurabh Shukla in their elements. Seems like humour & emotions will land well. The cut felt a bit all over the place tho. Also, the rawness from earlier films seems missing, it all looks too perfect. pic.twitter.com/hILVOv5TUc — Kshamik (@Kshamik4) September 10, 2025

About Jolly LLB 3

The unique blend of humour and social message in Jolly LLB 3 this time focuses on a riveting farmer-versus-politician case. Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla as the ever-irritated judge, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas essays the role of a grieving mother. Ram Kapoor has a cameo role.

In A Nutshell

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led Jolly LLB 3, as seen in the deluge of X reactions to the trailer. From calling it a "pure paisa vasool" to praising the "hard-hitting dialogues," the reviews of the recently released trailer are positive.

