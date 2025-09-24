Man Arrested In Amethi For 'Abusing' PM Modi In Video

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly made "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video that surfaced on social media, officials said.

The man, identified as Meraj, aged around 30 years, has been arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Abhinesh Kumar said.

According to police, in a video that surfaced on Tuesday evening, he used "abusive language" against PM Modi and Mr Adityanath.

BJP district president Sudhanshu Shukla told PTI that such comments against the country's top leaders "will not be tolerated".

“We have spoken to the superintendent of police and are confident of strict legal action,” Shukla said.

