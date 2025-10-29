The Rafale Pilot Pak Lied About Capturing, And The MiG-21 Pilot It Did
Squadron Leader Singh's journey to the Rafale cockpit began eight years ago, in 2017, when she was commissioned into the Indian Air Force.
This is the story of two fighter pilots.
Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. Part of the second batch of Indian women fighter pilots and the first to fly the new Rafale fighter jets, and the pilot Pakistan wanted India to think it had captured.
Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. The MiG-21 hero of the Balakot airstrikes, and a bonafide 'top gun' in the Indian Air Force, and also the pilot Pak actually captured (but couldn't hold on to).
The Shivangi Singh Story
Born in Varanasi and assigned now to the 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows' stationed in Ambala, Squadron Leader Singh is not just a path-breaking fighter pilot.
She will also go down in history as the pilot Pak lied about capturing, after propaganda claimed her Rafale had been shot down during Operation Sindoor and she taken prisoner.
The Indian government said as much on May 10, hours after Pak media claimed her capture, but it wasn't till she posed with President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday afternoon, with her Rafale in the background, that those claims were put to rest.
Who is Squadron Leader Singh?
Singh's journey to the Rafale cockpit began in 2017, when she was commissioned into the Air Force.
READ | Who Is Shivangi Singh, Rafale Pilot Pakistan Lied About Capturing
But it really began much earlier.
At the Air Force Museum in Delhi's Palam when she was a little girl. "This is where my adventure began," she told news agency AFP on May 6, four days before Pakistan's claim of 'capturing' her.
Sporting the same grin she wore this afternoon, while standing next to President Murmu, Singh recalled 'gawking' at the wealth of combat aviation history at the museum and said she "immediately knew" – she would grow up to become a fighter jet pilot. And she did.
It was tough, as it should be. The military is India's last line of defence in an increasingly polarised and unstable world, where everyone, it seems, has nuclear weapons and wants war.
The MiG-21 years
Undeterred, Singh finally accomplished what her inner child wanted.
She became a fighter pilot. After her commissioning in 2017, the young woman took the controls of her first plane – an upgraded Soviet-era MiG, specifically a MiG-21 Bison.
Of course, those MiGs, her MiG, are no longer an active part of the Air Force.
READ | 'So Long, Farewell': India Bids Adieu To The MiG-21, A Beloved Warhorse
In September they were retired, after having served India for over six decades, and replaced by the Rafale. But in those years of her career there is a link to Pak and a captured Air Force pilot.
Only it wasn't her. It was Group Captain (then Wing Commander) Abhinandan Varthaman.
The Abhinandan Varthaman link
Back in 2017, when Singh was posted to a border base in Rajasthan and was still learning the ropes, she flew alongside Varthaman, now a national hero after his exploits in 2019.
In a remarkable display, the Group Captain shot down a Pak fighter jet – a United States-made F-16, in a generation-older MiG 21 – in aerial combat on February 27. This was during the Balakot airstrikes, India's military response to the Pulwama terrorist attack 13 days earlier.
Unfortunately, during the dogfight he flew over parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, and his plane was hit, forcing his ejection over territory controlled by the enemy.
He was captured and spent nearly 60 hours in enemy hands. Eventually Pak was forced to release him due to extensive pressure exerted by India and the global community.
Singh or Varthaman? A confused Pak?
For three years, then, Singh flew alongside and learned from Varthaman till, in a fitting conclusion to that relationship (because life loves full circles), she too strapped into a fighter jet and she too flew against Pakistan, firing precision missiles in response to a terrorist attack on Indians and Indian soil.
Only, she wasn't captured.
Maybe Pakistan social media handles just had a bad case of deja vu; maybe they were thinking about Varthaman when they declared an Indian fighter jet pilot had been captured.
NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.
-
Pak-Afghan Inch Closer To 'Open War' After Failed Turkey Peace Talks
The failed talks have also refocused attention on Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks, that Islamabad may have no choice but to engage in open conflict" if dialogue fails.
-
Opinion | 95% Of Gen-AI Projects Are Failing - And Markets Can Smell The Fear
Many firms are struggling to display profits from their AI investment. A new MIT study revealed that approximately 95% of generative AI business efforts are failing, with only 5% achieving meaningful revenue growth.
-
NDTV Exclusive: What Spending 24 Hours Inside A Gaza Refugee Tent Looks Like
They have been displaced 18 times. Eighteen times since the start of what Esraa calls "the genocide." Her tone is not bitter, just exhausted, heavy with the knowledge that this, too, may not be their final stop.
-
From 2020 To 2025: Mukesh Sahani's 25-Seat, Deputy Chief Minister Demands
Former Bollywood set man Mukesh Sahani could complete a storybook transition from the silver screen to becoming the second most powerful man in Bihar, if the Mahagathbadhan wins the 2025 Assembly election.
-
Opinion | Pak's Great Game: What Rawalpindi Really Wants From Its War With Afghanistan
Get the US in and get the money for itself - that's Pakistan's single-point agenda. And it's doing everything it can to achieve this.
-
Explained: 350 vs 1,100, CPCB vs IQAir, Who Has Got Delhi's AQI Right
Both CPCB and IQAir follow different methods of calculating air quality index, resulting in different numbers.
-
Opinion | Indians Are Growing Sick Of Customs Harassment - But Who Cares?
You would think that the Wintrack experience would serve as an example to customs officials and make them more careful and professional when dealing with citizens. In fact, the opposite is true.
-
Opinion | What Ashley Tellis 'Spying' Allegation Should Tell India About Chinese 'Influence Ops'
Two separate cases underscore one of the most serious challenges that open democracies are facing today in managing Chinese aggressive tactics when it comes to influence operations.
-
Opinion | Who Moved My Tech?
The business of technology has rewired the very logic of market behaviour, rewarding first movers and creation of dependencies more than even revenue and returns.
-
As India Sticks To Death By Hanging, A Look At Execution Methods Across The World
Close to three-quarters of the world, including almost all developed countries, have abolished capital punishment either in law or in practice, but 55 nations still retain and implement the death penalty.
-
News Updates
-
Featured
-
More Links
-
Follow Us On