'Bribe For Votes': Chidambaram Attacks PM's Mega Farmer Income Scheme

Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked PM Modi's government over the the Kisan scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega scheme for farmers that will be rolled out today was equated to ''bribe for votes'' by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Mr Chidambaram's attack came hours before PM Modi launches the Rs. 75,000 crore scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur by reportedly transferring the first instalment of Rs. 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

Mr Chidambaram said the "greater shame" is that the Election Commission is unable to stop it.

"Today is the ''Cash for Vote'' day. The BJP government will officially give a bribe of Rs 2000 per agricultural family to get their votes," Mr Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

The money will go to the cultivating farmer as well as the absentee landlord. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 24, 2019

"Nothing can be more shameful in a democracy than ''Bribe for Votes''. The greater shame is that the Election Commission is unable to stop the ''Bribe for Votes''," he tweeted.

Under the scheme, another one crore farmers will be covered in the next two to three days, an Agriculture Ministry official had said.

The govenrment had announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in the interim Budget earlier this month. Under this programme, Rs. 6,000 will be paid to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land of up to two hectares per year in three instalments.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) is a historic day! The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched from Gorakhpur. This is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation," PM Modi said in a tweet yesterday.

(With inputs from PTI)