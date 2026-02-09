"Interim Agreement With US, Not A Trade Deal": P Chidambaram Jabs Centre

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram argued today that what India and the US have arrived at is not a deal but an interim agreement. Questioning the absence of any documents, he said, "What has been made available to us is only a joint statement issued by the White House".

"Presumably, the same statement has been issued by the government of India, but that is the only document available to us. No other document has been made available," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

He also said the Section 232 investigation has not been made public either. "So without these documents and details about the investigation, what do you make out of the joint statement? The only conclusion I can arrive at, it is a framework for an interim agreement, which may lead potentially to a final agreement," he added.

