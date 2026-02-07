NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026, themed "India: The Real Deal," began, with this year's edition taking place in Delhi. The event will bring together key policymakers and leading voices from Indian industry to assess the impact of the recently established India-US trade framework.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will headline the discussions, which are expected to focus on how the new trade arrangement could influence India's growth path and strengthen its position in the global economy.

The conclave comes at a time when an interim trade deal between the two countries has reduced US tariffs on several Indian exports and widened access to the American market. The discussions today are expected to explore not just tariff cuts but broader strategic opportunities in manufacturing, exports, and investment.

Here Are The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: