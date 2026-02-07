Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
4 minutes ago

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026, themed "India: The Real Deal," began, with this year's edition taking place in Delhi. The event will bring together key policymakers and leading voices from Indian industry to assess the impact of the recently established India-US trade framework.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will headline the discussions, which are expected to focus on how the new trade arrangement could influence India's growth path and strengthen its position in the global economy.

The conclave comes at a time when an interim trade deal between the two countries has reduced US tariffs on several Indian exports and widened access to the American market. The discussions today are expected to explore not just tariff cuts but broader strategic opportunities in manufacturing, exports, and investment.

Here Are The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates:

Feb 07, 2026 14:47 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Piyush Goyal To Be At NDTV Profit Conclave For 1st Exclusive Interview After India-US Trade Deal

Feb 07, 2026 14:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Key Guests

The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 brings together a powerful lineup of policymakers shaping India's economic and strategic agenda. The discussions feature Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and PM-EAC Member Sanjeev Sanyal, alongside industry leaders, to decode trade, tariffs and India's global ambitions.

Feb 07, 2026 14:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: A Sneak Peek

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates, NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 News, India-US Trade Deal
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now