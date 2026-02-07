NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026, themed "India: The Real Deal," began, with this year's edition taking place in Delhi. The event will bring together key policymakers and leading voices from Indian industry to assess the impact of the recently established India-US trade framework.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will headline the discussions, which are expected to focus on how the new trade arrangement could influence India's growth path and strengthen its position in the global economy.
The conclave comes at a time when an interim trade deal between the two countries has reduced US tariffs on several Indian exports and widened access to the American market. The discussions today are expected to explore not just tariff cuts but broader strategic opportunities in manufacturing, exports, and investment.
Piyush Goyal To Be At NDTV Profit Conclave For 1st Exclusive Interview After India-US Trade Deal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal to be at the NDTV Profit Conclave today for the first exclusive interview post the unveiling of the India-US interim trade framework
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: Key Guests
The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 brings together a powerful lineup of policymakers shaping India's economic and strategic agenda. The discussions feature Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and PM-EAC Member Sanjeev Sanyal, alongside industry leaders, to decode trade, tariffs and India's global ambitions.
NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 Live Updates: A Sneak Peek
India-US trade deal, Budget 2026 and more will be discussed at NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 with ministers and experts.
