French President To Visit India From February 17-19. What's On Agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India from February 17 to 19 and will discuss bilateral cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit in a statement on Tuesday. The French president's visit comes after PM Modi's visit to France last year in February.

"Let's finally look at what we have managed to achieve together, the successes of French diplomacy last year --the Artificial Intelligence summit. The whole world came to Paris. We made progress on this and we co-chaired it with Prime Minister Modi and next month, I'll be in India to follow up," Macron had said earlier.

What Is On The Agenda

The Foreign Ministry stated that the two leaders are expected to hold discussions across a wide range of areas. The bilateral discussion will include topics set out in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which is a 25-year strategic blueprint between India and France designed to guide their bilateral relationship until the centenary of India's independence in 2047.

"In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

They will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, which is a year-long initiative aimed at deepening cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, sustainability and cultural exchange. 2026 is the year that has been officially designated as the India-France Year of Innovation.

Apart from that, Macron will also participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.