Angry Over Petrol Price, Men Set Pump Staff On Fire. Father Burnt Saving Him In Madhya Pradesh

A late-night argument over the rate of petrol turned into a horrifying attack in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a 26-year-old petrol pump worker was allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire by three young men.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Akash Sengar, is critical and undergoing treatment at Jayarogya Hospital, while his father, who rushed to save him, also suffered burn injuries.

According to police, three men arrived at the petrol pump on a Bullet and got into an argument with Akash over the price of fuel. What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated. Police said one of the accused allegedly poured petrol on Akash and set him ablaze using a lighter.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread through the area as Akash, engulfed in flames, cried for help.

His father, Ramchandra Sengar, who works as a security guard at a nearby tour and travel office, rushed towards him in a desperate attempt to save his son. In the process, his legs were burned.

Locals immediately tried to douse the flames and rushed both father and son to the burn ward of Jayarogya Hospital. Police said Akash has sustained around 37 percent burn injuries, and his condition remains critical.

An FIR has been registered in the matter.

Police have arrested two accused, Doli alias Anuj Gurjar and Sachin Gurjar, while the third accused, identified as Arvind Chhavai, is still on the run.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events.