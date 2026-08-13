8 Children Dead, Hundreds Ill In Madhya Pradesh Villages, Cause Unknown

Eight children have reportedly died since June 26, and hundreds have fallen ill across Baiga-dominated villages in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Health authorities are yet to establish what exactly triggered the outbreak.

The affected children showed symptoms associated with multiple infections rather than a single identifiable disease, leading health authorities to send blood and water samples to specialised laboratories and research institutions across the country.

"The children who died and those who have been hospitalised have shown symptoms of multiple infections, including those similar to malarial fever and scabies skin infection, besides signs of nutritional deficiencies," said Dr Paresh Uplap, Balaghat district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

"Blood and water samples have subsequently been sent to multiple advanced testing facilities across the country, including an ICMR institution in Kolkata and the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The reports are awaited," he said.

For nearly 40 days, villages including Machhurda, Adori, Bondari, Korka and Kundekasa have reported a surge in illness among children and other residents. Kundekasa has emerged as one of the worst-affected pockets, forcing the administration to set up a temporary health centre at a government school in the village. The episode has raised concerns far beyond the immediate medical emergency, bringing into focus gaps in access to healthcare, malnutrition, poor sanitation and the challenges of reaching some of Madhya Pradesh's most remote tribal settlements.

According to the health department, cases involving malaria, typhoid, fungal and skin infections, scabies, measles, fever, cold and cough, dehydration and other ailments have been detected across the affected belt. Twenty survey teams, 10 medical officers and four ambulances have been deployed for door-to-door screening and transportation of patients. Surveys have so far identified hundreds of people suffering from different ailments.

Dr Uplap said 98 patients aged between three and 17 years had been admitted to Balaghat District Hospital.

"Till now, 98 patients aged between three years and 17 years have been admitted to the Balaghat District Hospital, out of which 51 have already been discharged after successful treatment. The remaining 47 patients are under round-the-clock monitoring and treatment by doctors," he told NDTV.

The administration has also flagged delays in seeking medical treatment as a possible factor in some cases. Officials say that families in some Baiga settlements continue to initially depend on traditional healers, religious rituals and local faith practices, before approaching formal healthcare facilities.

But residents and social activists argue that describing the crisis merely as a consequence of superstition would overlook deeper structural problems.

Malnutrition remains a serious concern in several tribal pockets, leaving children with weaker immunity and greater vulnerability to infections. Healthcare facilities are often located far from villages, transport is difficult, and families can lose crucial time before reaching a hospital.

Chain Singh Markam, the relative of a child who died on July 31, said their nearest hospital is around 20 km from their village. According to the family, the child was first taken to the district hospital and was referred to a private facility in Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra. The family alleges that a delay in receiving appropriate treatment contributed to the child's death.

The health department maintains that the situation is now under control and surveillance is continuing in the affected villages. Medical teams are conducting screening, children requiring treatment are being hospitalised and arrangements for patients and their attendants have been made.