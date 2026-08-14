Independence Day 2026: Dos And Don'ts For Hoisting The National Flag On August 15

Every year on August 15, India celebrates Independence Day by remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought for the nation's liberty. The Tricolour is hoisted across the country, from homes to commercial locations, and the national anthem is sung with pride. August 15, 1947, marked the end of nearly 200 years of British rule as India began its journey as a democratic, sovereign nation. Since then, the day has been commemorated with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and tributes to those who gave their lives fighting against colonial rule.

According to traditional protocol, the national flag should be hoisted at sunrise and lowered at sunset. However, following the 2022 amendment to the Flag Code of India, the flag can now be flown at night if it is adequately illuminated. On Independence Day, the flag is specifically hoisted from the bottom of the flagpole to the top, symbolising India's triumph over colonial rule in 1947.

Rules For Hoisting The Indian National Flag On August 15

Dos for Hoisting the Tricolour

The flag should always be hoisted briskly and lowered slowly with dignity. The saffron band must be at the top when hoisted vertically.

Display the flag in a position of prominence, ensuring it is not overshadowed by other flags or objects.

When displayed horizontally, the saffron band should be at the top. When displayed vertically, the saffron band should be on the left side as viewed by the audience.

Ensure the flag is clean, undamaged, and free from tears or discolouration.

The flag can be made of hand-spun, hand-woven, or machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, or silk khadi bunting, as per the Flag Code.

The flag can be flown on all days, including Sundays and holidays, by individuals, private organisations, and educational institutions, as per the amended Flag Code of 2002.

The flag may be flown at night only if it is well-lit and prominently displayed.

The flag's proportions (length to width ratio of 3:2) must be maintained, regardless of size.

During ceremonies, the flag may be used to cover a statue or monument being unveiled, but should not touch the ground or floor.

A damaged or soiled flag should be disposed of privately by burning or in a manner consistent with its dignity.

Don'ts for Hoisting the Tricolour