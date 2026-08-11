'Vande Mataram' To Be Sung At Red Fort On I-Day For 1st Time. Here's Why

In a historic first, the national song 'Vande Mataram' will be sung during the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort on August 15, and the event's theme will be the contributions of youth power toward making India a developed nation by 2047, the government announced on Monday.

Defence Secretary R K Singh, addressing a press conference, said the plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youths during the event "predates" the students' protest at the Jantar Mantar.

"Youths are a critical part of our journey towards Viksit Bharat because they will both be contributing to it and will be hopefully gaining from it. That is the only reason," he said.

"The plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youth at the Independence Day celebrations predates any other event," Singh said.

"I can assure you that this planning predates the Jantar Mantar agitation," he added.

India will mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi.

Singh stated that as 2026 marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the national song that inspired millions during the freedom struggle, will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time as a tribute to its enduring legacy.

'Vande Mataram' will be sung upon the prime minister's arrival at the Red Fort. Thereafter, he will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation, according to the defence secretary.

The celebrations this year will also commemorate 'Yuva Shakti' (youth power), acknowledging the contribution of young India in building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, he added.

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force will carry a banner commemorating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram and shower flower petals over the people gathered at the Red Fort.

To a question, the defence secretary said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been invited to the event and the seating arrangements for the invitees will be strictly followed as per the Table of Precedence (ToP).

Singh said as per ToP, Gandhi's seat will be after the cabinet ministers.

The Independence day celebrations will acknowledge the success of youth in different spheres, another defence ministry official said.

"Achievements of 19 medallist students of International Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematical Olympiad 2026 is an example of the success of Yuva Shakti in the field of science. They have been invited for the function and will be seated on the rampart," the official said.

Approximately 5,000 special guests, who are achievers from different walks of life and are guiding the country in its 'Viksit Bharat' journey, have been invited as special guests for the celebrations, he said.

The invitation cards for the main event this year showcase 'Seva Teerth' to motivate the people to move forward with dedication for the well-being of every citizen, the official said.

"Dharm Chakra on the invitation card symbolises the eternal movement of righteous duty and continuous selfless action," he said.

PM Modi, while dedicating 'Seva Teerth' to the nation, said that it stands as a "radiant and powerful symbol of duty, compassion and commitment to the principle of nation first, the official pointed out.

To end VIP culture and underscore the importance of water conservation, the seating enclosures were named after rivers in the Republic Day, the official said.

For the Independence Day celebrations, the seating enclosures have been named after major lakes of India, he added.

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