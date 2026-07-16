Red Fort To Remain Closed Till August 15 For Independence Preparations

Delhi's iconic Red Fort complex has been closed to the public from July 15 till the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, according to an official order.

The order has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in view of the ongoing preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the complex.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from 15th July, 2026, to 15th August 2026, till the end of Independence Day celebrations, 2026," reads the order dated July 9.

A senior ASI official said on Wednesday that such orders are issued every year ahead of Independence Day.

The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been the venue of the country's Independence Day celebrations since August 15, 1947, when India became a free dominion, throwing off the yoke of British colonial rule.

On August 15, only those with passes issued by the government are authorised to enter the Red Fort area to attend the celebrations, which are held amid heightened security.

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