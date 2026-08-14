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President Droupadi Murmu To Address Nation On Eve Of 80th Independence Day: When And Where To Watch Live

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation at 7 pm today on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. The speech will be broadcast live on Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels, with regional language broadcasts scheduled later in the evening.

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President Droupadi Murmu To Address Nation On Eve Of 80th Independence Day: When And Where To Watch Live
President Droupadi Murmu's address will also be streamed live on several digital platforms.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation today, August 14, on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. The annual address is a key national event held ahead of Independence Day celebrations and is expected to reflect on the country's achievements, challenges and aspirations.

The President's address will begin at 7 pm (1900 hrs) and will be broadcast across the entire national network of Akashvani (All India Radio). It will also be telecast live on all channels of Doordarshan, allowing viewers across the country to watch the speech.

According to the official announcement, the address will first be delivered in Hindi, followed by the English version. After the Hindi and English telecast, Doordarshan's regional channels will broadcast the speech in various regional languages. Akashvani will air regional language versions at 9.30 pm (2130 hrs) on its respective regional networks.

Also Read | India Independence Day 2026: Is It The 79th Or 80th Independence Day? Here's The Correct Answer

The President's address comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi. This year's address carries added significance as India marks 80 years of Independence.

Where To Watch President Droupadi Murmu's Address Live

Viewers can watch the President's address live on:

NDTV 24x7
NDTV India
NDTV Profit
NDTV Marathi (where applicable)
NDTV's official YouTube channels
NDTV.com website and mobile app
Official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Akashvani
Doordarshan channels
DD News
Akashvani (All India Radio) national network
Regional Doordarshan channels
Regional Akashvani networks (from 9.30 pm)
Official digital platforms of Prasar Bharati and Doordarshan

The address will also be available on several news websites, digital platforms, and social media channels streaming the official broadcast.

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