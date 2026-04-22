'People Like You Can't Ride': Dalit Groom Dragged Off Horse, Thrashed In Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident that exposes the deep fault lines of caste discrimination, a 23-year-old Dalit groom was brutally assaulted and dragged off a horse during his pre-wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, triggering outrage and raising serious questions over ground realities behind official claims of social equality.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Golu Ahirwar's Rachwai, a customary pre-wedding ritual, was underway. Seated on a horse, the groom was passing through the village with his family when local strongmen allegedly took objection to his presence.

What followed was a violent and humiliating attack.

According to the victim, individuals identified as Guddu Singh, Krishna, Hakam, and Paltu Lodhi forcibly pulled him off the horse and began assaulting him with sticks and clubs. A video of the incident, recorded by members of the wedding party, has since gone viral, capturing the brutality that unfolded in daylight.

दमोह के बिजोरी पाठक गाँव से ये तस्वीरें सिर्फ एक घटना नहीं, बल्कि जातिवाद का ज़िंदा सबूत हैं। दिव्यांग दलित दूल्हे गोलू अहिरवार को घोड़ी से उतारकर पीटा गया आरोपी पलटू,विश्वनाथ लोधी, बिच्छू लोधी जैसे लोगों को दलित दूल्हे का घोड़ी पर चढ़ना अच्छा नहीं लगा ... और आप कहते हैं जातिवाद… pic.twitter.com/sNdL7NW2T5 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 22, 2026

The groom's family alleges that the attack was not spontaneous but rooted in caste prejudice.

Golu's sister, Manisha Ahirwar, recounted the horrifying moment: "As we were proceeding, they blocked our path in the lane by parking a vehicle across it. When we asked them to move it, they rushed at us... They threw him off the horse and beat us up. Four people attacked us. They said a horse cannot enter the lane and they will not allow us to pass. They made it clear that a procession like this is not meant for people like us."

Even more disturbing is the fact that the groom is physically challenged, yet, according to his mother, Vidya Ahirwar, the attackers showed no restraint. "They dragged my son off the horse and beat him mercilessly. Even my daughter was assaulted when she tried to intervene," she said, adding that some of her daughter's gold jewelry also went missing during the chaos.

Following the assault, the Dalit family, along with members of the wedding procession, marched straight to the Hatta police station seeking justice.

Confirming the incident, Station In-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi said, "The complainant reported that during the Rachwai procession of Golu Ahirwar, as the group reached near the village shrine, Vishwanath Lodhi, Chintu Lodhi and others objected to the groom riding a horse. They assaulted the group, abused them, and forcibly threw the groom off the horse. A case has been registered under relevant sections, including the SC/ST Act, and investigation is underway."

Police have since deployed a force in the village to prevent further escalation and ensure that the wedding rituals could proceed without disruption. After undergoing a medical examination, the groom and his family left for Budhi Semra village in Chhatarpur district to complete the wedding rituals.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the village. Locals say a similar dispute had arisen earlier when dominant caste members objected to a Dalit groom's Rachwai, forcing intervention from social groups to allow the procession.