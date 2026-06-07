2 Dalit Men Stripped, Tied And Paraded In Punjab Over Theft Allegations

Two young men were allegedly tied with ropes, assaulted, and paraded through the village following accusations of mobile phone theft in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed concerns over mob justice.

According to initial reports, the incident unfolded after the youths were suspected of snatching a mobile phone from migrant labourers in Jhorar village. Acting on the allegation, some villagers allegedly picked them up from their homes, tied them with ropes, and subjected them to a brutal assault. The victims were reportedly stripped, beaten, and publicly paraded across the village.

The families of the victims have alleged that both youths belong to the Dalit community and were not only physically assaulted but also subjected to caste-based verbal abuse during the incident. They have strongly condemned the mob action, calling it a serious violation of human dignity and law.

However, villagers have presented a contrasting version, claiming that the youths were involved in mobile phone snatching incidents in the area. The conflicting accounts have added complexity to the investigation.

Police officials have confirmed that both individuals have been taken into custody and a case has been registered. A medical examination has been conducted, and further action will be based on the investigation findings. Authorities have also indicated that action may be taken against those involved in the alleged assault.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Malout, Jaspal Singh Dhaliwal, said that even if the youths were suspected of wrongdoing, villagers should have informed the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the Commission has sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sri Muktsar Sahib, through the SP Headquarters, with a deadline of June 9, 2026.