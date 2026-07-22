Man Beaten To Death With An Iron Rod Over Job Dispute In Punjab: Police

A 45-year-old man was beaten to death with an iron rod after a dispute over a worker's sacking from a grocery shop here, police said on Wednesday.

Police have charged five men for the killing of Mukhtiar Singh alias Billa, a resident of Bassi Bahad village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, of which one has been arrested, officials said.

The incident took place on July 19, a day after Amandeep was sacked from his job at the grocery shop. He allegedly reached the shop along with Sham and attacked the shop owner's brother with an iron rod.

When Mukhtiar Singh and the village sarpanch intervened, Amandeep allegedly struck Mukhtiar on the head with the rod, police said.

He was taken to the community health centre at Bhunga, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The police on Tuesday charged five persons - Amandeep alias Manu, Sham, Anil Kumar alias Bunty, Rahul Kumar and Govinda, all residents of Bassi Bahad village - under relevant provisions of the BNS.

Of these, Amandeep has been arrested, and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, police said.

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