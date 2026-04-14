Man Tied To Tree, Lynched Over Alleged Relationship With Married Woman

A 25-year-old man was tied to a tree and beaten to death in Punjab's Mansa, allegedly by the family members of a married woman who was reportedly in a relationship with the man.

The disturbing assault, which was caught on video and has since gone viral, has sparked outrage across the state.

The victim has been identified as Jashandeep Singh from Khokhar Road.

The woman, from the same neighbourhood where the man lived, is a mother of three.

According to Jashandeep's family, this was not the first time he was targeted. They claim he was assaulted earlier as well over the same issue.

"A Bolero arrived with 4 or 5 men and 2 women, and they severely beat my son right there in the lane," Gursewak Singh, the victim's father said.

Jashandeep's mother said the woman would call her son repeatedly despite multiple requests to stop.

She alleged that the woman's family tied her son to a tree and beat him mercilessly. The man suffered severe injuries, including fractures in his arms and legs.

He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, police said.

The grieving family has demanded strict action and justice for Jashandeep.

"They left him in a helpless state. We want the culprits punished," said Harmandeep Singh, the victim's brother.

The accused are on the run.

The case has once again highlighted the dangers of vigilante justice and the need for stronger intervention in personal disputes.