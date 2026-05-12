On Camera, Woman Dragged On Road By Bike-Borne Mobile Snatchers

What began as a seemingly harmless request for directions turned violent within seconds in Ludhiana, where a woman was allegedly dragged across the road while trying to stop motorcycle-borne phone snatchers. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

The incident took place near New Kirti Nagar under the jurisdiction of Moti Nagar police station.

CCTV footage shows the woman sitting outside her house, speaking on her mobile phone, when three youths arrived on a motorcycle.

According to local accounts, one of the youths approached her, allegedly pretending to ask for an address.

Moments later, he allegedly snatched her phone and rushed back towards the waiting motorcycle, where the other two accomplices were ready to flee.

The woman immediately screamed for help and ran after them.

In the footage, neighbours can be seen stepping out of their homes after hearing the commotion.

In a desperate attempt to stop the trio, the woman grabbed one of the youths seated on the motorcycle.

But instead of stopping, the riders allegedly sped off, dragging her along the road for several moments before she was pushed onto the street. The three then fled.

The footage has triggered concern among residents, who claimed incidents of theft and snatching have been increasing in the locality over recent months.

Locals alleged that despite repeated incidents, criminal activity in the area remains unchecked.

(With inputs from Sunil Kumar)