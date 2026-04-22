Thief Snatches Gold Chain From NRI In Ludhiana, Sister Tries To Fight Him

A motorcycle-borne man was caught on camera snatching a gold chain from an NRI woman in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday.

The incident occurred in Ludhiana's Basti Jodhewal area. The victim, Raj Kaur, who hails from Greece, had arrived at her sister's home around 12.00 pm. Raj and her sister stepped out of the house to visit a bank for KYC formalities around 3.00 pm when a robber, who had been lying in wait, launched an attack on them.

Caught On CCTV: Robber Conducts Inspection Before Snatching

The CCTV footage showed a turbaned young man riding a black motorcycle with his face covered and initially riding past the street where the women were standing. Upon seeing the women alone, he immediately turns back, parks his motorcycle on its stand, and approaches them on foot.

As soon as he reached Raj, he lunged directly at the gold chain she was wearing around her neck, which weighed over 20 grams. As he attempted to snatch the chain, Raj and her sister immediately fought back and grappled with the robber.

During the ensuing tussle, Raj fell to the ground, yet she maintained a tight grip on the robber. Her sister also made every effort to apprehend the accused and began shouting for help. Hearing the commotion, residents of the neighbourhood rushed out to catch the accused; however, he managed to break free from their grasp, retrieve his motorcycle, and flee the scene.

The Ruse Of Fake Number Plates: Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, the police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation. According to the police, the robber's bike bore a fake number plate. The police are now scouring other CCTV cameras in the area to trace the escape route. A case has been registered against the unidentified assailant.