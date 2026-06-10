AAP Youth Leader And Sarpanch Shot At In Punjab's Gurdaspur

In a shocking incident, a village sarpanch and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was critically injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Gurbindar Singh is the AAP youth president of the Fatehgarh Churian assembly segment.

The attack took place late on Tuesday evening in Qadian Rajputa village. According to reports, Gurbindar Singh had just stepped out of his uncle's house and was about to get into his vehicle when two unidentified youth on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

Eyewitnesses, including his uncle Mukhbain Singh, stated that the attackers fired three rounds. Two bullets hit Gurbindar Singh in his legs, leaving him severely injured. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Following the incident, family members and villagers rushed the injured Sarpanch to the Civil Hospital in Batala. After initial treatment, doctors referred him to a hospital in Amritsar due to his critical condition.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Fatehgarh Churian DSP Lalit Kumar stated that multiple angles are being examined to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Meanwhile, unverified claims circulating on social media suggest that a gangster group has taken responsibility for the attack. However, police added that they are verifying such claims

The incident has triggered concern in the region, highlighting rising security challenges.