Decomposed Body Carried In Garbage Trolley, Buried Near Dumping Ground In Madhya Pradesh

In a horrifying incident from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district that has shaken public conscience and exposed the brutal collapse of civic dignity, an unidentified human body was transported in a garbage tractor-trolley still littered with waste and buried near a municipal dumping ground like refuse.

The incident unfolded in Tendukheda town, where a decomposed body, estimated to be four to five days old, was discovered hanging from a tree in Bagdari forest on Friday.

Police reached the scene, recovered the body, and attempted identification. But when no identity could be established, the deceased was officially declared "unclaimed".

What happened next has left residents stunned. Instead of a hearse or even a minimally dignified final transport, Municipal Council employees loaded the decomposed body into a tractor-trolley routinely used for carrying garbage.

The body was then transported through town and buried barely 40 feet from the roadside and directly adjacent to the town's primary waste disposal zone.

Inspector Ravindra Bagri defended the process, stating that because the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, the Municipal Council had been instructed to carry out burial as per procedure.

For many residents, the horrifying visuals were reminiscent of NDTV's explosive investigation last year into the dark underbelly of Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital system, where unclaimed bodies were routinely wrapped in plastic sheets, dragged by limbs, dumped into shallow pits, and left vulnerable to stray dogs. That investigation revealed a haunting "jungle of corpses", where human skulls lay bleaching in the sun, skeletal remains were scattered across cremation grounds, and the dead were buried with less dignity than abandoned animals.

Then too, the state had promised reform. Officials had vowed action. Systems were to be corrected. Dignity in death was to be restored. But in Tendukheda, the same nightmare appears alive.

Last year, bodies left Hamidia's mortuary as silent numbers, shrouded not in love but in plastic. This year, in Damoh, one more nameless citizen was carried in a garbage trolley and buried near trash heaps. In Bhopal, it was shallow graves and scavenging dogs. In Damoh, it is garbage trolleys and burial beside waste. The geography changes. The indignity does not.

