Fake Doctors Found In Madhya Pradesh, Purchased Degrees For Rs 10 Lakh

In a scam that puts the entire public medical system in Madhya Pradesh under scanner, a network of doctors that allegedly secured government jobs using fake MBBS degrees and forged medical council registrations has been unearthed. Some of these fake doctors used the registration numbers of real doctors.

The racket was exposed first in Damoh, where three doctors posted under the National Health Mission at Sanjeevani Clinics were arrested. The accused were identified as Dr Kumar Sachin Yadav, Dr Rajpal Gaur and Dr Ajay Maurya.

Sachin Yadav and Rajpal Gaur worked at government health centres and Sanjeevani Clinics in Damoh, while Ajay Maurya had been working as a doctor at a Sanjeevani facility in Jabalpur. They worked as doctors with impunity for over two years.

Probe revealed shocking details. Gaur had allegedly altered an old 2018 registration number to make it appear as if it had been issued in 2023. That number, police found, actually belonged to Dr Abhishek Yadav, who is posted in Narmadapuram.

Investigators suspect that fake MBBS degrees and forged medical council registrations were allegedly purchased for Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Yadav reportedly holds a genuine BDS degree, while Rajpal Gaur has a BHMS qualification. Yet, both allegedly entered government service as doctors based on dubious documents.

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These doctors were seeing nearly 30 to 40 patients every day. Though Sanjeevani Clinics provide OPD services and do not handle critical cases, the concern is still grave as thousands of patients may have been examined, prescribed medicines and advised by people whose medical credentials are now under serious doubt.

The most disturbing part is that the alleged fraud could have been detected through a basic online verification of the medical council registration numbers. Yet, these appointments were cleared, salaries were paid, and patients were treated. The accused were reportedly drawing Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per month as salaries.

After the Damoh expose, the state has now ordered verification of degrees and medical registrations of more than 2,000 contractual doctors appointed under NHM and Sanjeevani Clinics across Madhya Pradesh.

Probe Extended To Bhopal

The probe has now extended to Bhopal. Chunabhatti police have registered a case against nine accused doctors. According to the police, complaints had reached the NHM office regarding the degrees and documents of these doctors. During the probe, their documents were found suspicious.

Cross-verification with the National Medical Commission (NMC) has revealed that the registration numbers submitted by them belonged to genuine doctors.

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The accused may have obtained copies of documents belonging to genuine doctors, altered them and created fake certificates in their own names. Using these forged documents, they allegedly secured postings in government health institutions and continued treating patients for nearly five months.

Confirming the investigation, ACP Kolar Alok Srivastava said, "An FIR has been registered against nine persons based on the complaint received from NHM. During verification, it was found that the registration numbers and documents submitted by the accused were suspicious. In some cases, the registration numbers belonged to other doctors. We are investigating how these documents were prepared, who helped them, and whether a larger racket is involved."

Police are now probing whether an organised racket is behind these fake doctors.

Departmental sources told NDTV that the verification drive will check every critical detail of the medical college from which the doctor claims to have graduated. If any discrepancy is found, their services will be terminated, and cases will be filed against them.