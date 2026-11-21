Twenty-year-old Pakistani national was arrested in Sai Kalan area along the international border in Arnia sub-sector of RS Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The man was spotted moving suspiciously near Harapeer Bridge at Sai Kalan Morh. Locals caught him and handed him over to the police.

He has been identified as Awais Raza, son of Imdad Hussain, resident of Basti Gokal, Jaranwala of Layyah district of Pakistan.

Sources said the young man is continuously changing his statements during preliminary questioning - at times claiming he lost his way, then saying he crossed over inadvertently, and at times giving contradictory details about his route and purpose.

This has led investigators to further grill him as they suspect him to be hiding the real motive of coming over to this side.

Investigating officials are trying to ascertain whether the crossing was inadvertent, a deliberate probe of border alertness or part of a larger infiltration or smuggling design.

Not An Isolated Incident

The Arnia-RS Pura belt has seen a series of such apprehensions in recent months:

A 60-65-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested near the fencing in Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector on September 11 in Kathua.

On September 8 the Border Security Forces (BSF) arrested a Pakistani intruder Siraj Khan from Sargodha near the Octroi outpost in RS Pura after he was seen crossing the border and approaching the fence.

Before this, on September 3, the BSF arrested Nazir, a resident of Luni village in Pakistan's Sialkot district, near Border Outpost Sohan in Kanachak. He was being questioned to ascertain whether the crossing was inadvertent or a deliberate attempt to check alertness of troops.

The security forces had detained an elderly Pakistani intruder opposite Border Outpost Bhaller in Ramgarh sector after he intruded into this side in March. He initially claimed inadvertent crossing.

Security officials say that while some crossers turn out to be mentally unsound or inadvertent crossers who are later repatriated, every case is treated as a potential security threat until fully verified.

They added the cases are probed thoroughly in the sensitive Jammu International Border belt which remains highly vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling attempts.