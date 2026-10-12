Safe House In Srinagar That Sheltered 2 Lashkar Terrorists Seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a residential property in Srinagar that was used as a safe hideout for Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The property, located at Danihama on the outskirts of Srinagar, belongs to the accused, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, alias Mama Gas. According to the NIA, Mir had harboured two dreaded Pakistani LeT terrorists, Abu Huraira and Khubaib, at his residence and provided them logistical support.

The agency said incriminating material was recovered during search operations at the house, establishing its use for terror activities.

The FIR was initially lodged at Zakoora Police Station on March 31 and later taken over by the National Investigation Agency.

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The agency, during the course of investigation, has unravelled a network of local overground workers allegedly acting in close coordination with Pakistan-based handlers to facilitate infiltration and provide shelter and logistical support to terrorists operating in Srinagar district.

The attachment of property has been made under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as part of NIA's continuing crackdown on Over Ground Workers and harbourers who provide shelter and support to foreign terrorists operating in the Valley.

"This action sends a strong message that not just terrorists, but those who shelter them and facilitate their movement, will face stringent action and lose their properties," said one of the senior security force officers.

To outwit security agencies, Lashkar terrorists Abu Hurera and Khubaib and others often used this house as a safe refuge.