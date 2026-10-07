Old Terror Hideout Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Handwara, Cache Of Arms Recovered

Security forces achieved a breakthrough today with the busting of an old underground terror hideout and the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the dense forest area of Nagda Nar in Handwara, North Kashmir.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of a dumped hideout, Handwara Police, along with troops of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the 92 Battalion CRPF, launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Nagda Nar forest early in the morning.

During the intensive search, the joint team detected a well-concealed underground hideout. The hideout was subsequently destroyed after a thorough search.

"On digging it, forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, three grenades, 857 rounds of AK, 192 rounds of PIKA, eight AK magazines, one silencer, 83 pistol rounds, and other incriminating material," informed a senior security force officer.

Police said the hideout appeared to be old and was being used as a dump to stock arms and ammunition for terrorists operating in Handwara and adjoining areas. The timely busting has thwarted attempts to revive militancy in the area.

In this connection, FIR No. 232 under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Handwara, and an investigation has been set in motion.