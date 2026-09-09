Anti-Terror Agency NIA Unpacks Multi-Year Conspiracy Behind Red Fort Blast

Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast, was the alleged mastermind and "operational in-charge" of a revived Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror module, the National Investigation Agency, or NIA, has said in its chargesheet filed in connection with the attack.

According to the anti-terror agency, the Hyundai i20 car used in the blast was effectively a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED).

The blast occurred at around 6:50 pm near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025. Eleven people were killed and 29 others injured in the explosion, which also caused extensive damage to surrounding property and vehicles, according to the investigation.

Read: The Inner Workings Of Al Qaeda's 'India' Branch, Now Linked To 2025 Red Fort Blast

The agency has alleged that Nabi, the doctor who worked at Faridabad's Al-Falah University, and a co-accused, Jasir Bilal Wani, had procured a second-hand car as part of the conspiracy.

Nabi was inside the vehicle when it exploded, the chargesheet states. DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site allegedly confirmed his identity.

The forensic investigation also found explosive residues, including TATP and ammonium nitrate, on material recovered from the scene.

According to the NIA's case, the forensic evidence indicated that the explosive device was initiated from inside the vehicle through a command mechanism.

Jaseer Bilal Wani, the co-conspirator, had searched for methods to construct a rocket using YouTube and ChatGPT, the chargesheet notes.

The chargesheet further says that Wani had been provided with two drones that were given to him by Umar-un-Nabi.

The NIA has alleged that the attack was the culmination of a larger conspiracy involving the revival of the AGuH module, radicalisation of recruits and preparations for carrying out acts of terror.

The chargesheet alleges that Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, had been working since early 2022 to revive the dormant module and build a network of radicalised persons for carrying out terrorist activities against India.

According to NIA, Nabi was the "operational in-charge" of AGuH Interim, described in the investigation as a revived manifestation of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent.

The agency has alleged that he radicalised recruits, arranged clandestine meetings, facilitated terror training and managed the logistics required by the module.

The NIA has said that Nabi and other members of the module possessed and circulated extremist literature advocating armed struggle and violence. According to the agency, the literature sought to justify violent extremism and portrayed armed struggle as a religious obligation.

The material also allegedly contained instructions on operational secrecy, concealment, the use of false identities and different forms of terrorist attacks.

The accused persons, according to the chargesheet, remained in contact through encrypted messaging applications, including Signal.

The chargesheet alleges that Nabi played a key role in arranging funds, procuring illegal weapons and securing locations for members of the module and materials allegedly connected with the conspiracy.

Meetings were allegedly held in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, where members were trained and preparations were made for carrying out terrorist activities.

As Nabi died in the explosion, the proceedings against him have been abated. However, the chargesheet sets out the investigating agency's allegations regarding his role in the alleged conspiracy. The allegations in the chargesheet are subject to trial and judicial scrutiny.