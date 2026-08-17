Anti-Terror Agency's Dog Gets Army Award For Red Fort Blast Heroics

Not all guardians wear boots. Some wear a harness. In the aftermath of the Red Fort blast last year, National Security Guard's (NSG's) K9 Donny detected explosives concealed in a vehicle - averting a bigger tragedy.

He was awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation Card on Independence Day for his act of bravery.

Donny, a specialist canine in explosive detection from the elite NSG K9 Unit, emerged as a key asset in the aftermath of the VBIED blast at Delhi's Red Fort in November 2025, in which 12 people were killed and 32 others were critically injured.

According to officials, Donny was deployed at the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, to sanitise the blast site. Amid debris and heightened threat, the K9 commando decisively confirmed the presence of explosive traces, enabling forensic and security teams to secure the area and prevent secondary attacks.

His service didn't end there. On November 12, 2025, at Faridabad's Khandawali, Donny was tasked with screening a vehicle suspected of transporting explosives linked to the Red Fort attack. Once again, his acute detection confirmed the presence of explosives, providing critical leads to investigators and thwarting plans to cause more damage.

Citing his outstanding performance under extreme pressure, the Army noted that Donny's timely interventions directly contributed to thwarting further threats and safeguarding public safety.

The COAS Commendation Card is conferred on personnel who demonstrate exceptional dedication, professionalism and courage in service to the nation.

14 Honoured With COAS Commendation This Year

The Independence Day 2026 COAS Commendation list recognised 14 other exceptional awardees:

11 Agniveers for distinguished service and exemplary performance

3 Army K9s - Lucky, Adil and Donny - for outstanding operational contributions

Together, they represent the new face of India's defence - young, agile, and in Donny's case, four-legged and fearless.