No Terror Charges Yet On US Mercenary Matthew VanDyke, 6 Ukrainians In 'Drone Training' Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against an American citizen and six Ukrainian nationals arrested on charges of training anti-India ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet in Delhi's Special NIA Court on Tuesday. In the document, the agency has pressed charges solely under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, provisions that pertain to offences which can be addressed at the level of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The NIA arrested the seven foreign nationals on March 13 and charged them under UAPA in the FIR. On March 16, a court granted the NIA 11 days of custody of the accused.

According to the FIR, the accused went to restricted areas in Mizoram in the northeast, crossed into Myanmar illegally, and got in touch with ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and some groups banned in India. The FIR stated that the accused allegedly trained the armed groups, supplied weapons, and helped with drone operations, with the charges indicating activity consistent with mercenary work.

UAPA Probe Still Open, NIA Tells Court

The absence of UAPA charges in the chargesheet does not mean the NIA has closed the investigation under the Act. NIA Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi informed the court that the probe into UAPA-related offences is still under way. Should further investigation uncover evidence establishing offences under the UAPA, the agency may file a supplementary charge sheet at a later stage.

The case stems from the arrest of American citizen Matthew VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals, identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor.

VanDyke was arrested in Kolkata. Three of the Ukrainian nationals were picked up from Lucknow, and another three from Delhi.

The development comes after the family of Matthew VanDyke called for the United States government's diplomatic intervention over his detention, ahead of his scheduled interrogation on September 2 and 3.

VanDyke's family and lawyers raised concerns about his health and the conditions of his custody. His family claimed he has suffered an injured leg, deteriorating eyesight and a loss of strength, and alleged that he has at times been denied access to prescribed medication and communication with relatives in the US.

Who Is Matthew VanDyke?

Matthew Aaron VanDyke describes himself as a security analyst, war correspondent and documentary filmmaker. His name first gained international attention during the Libyan Civil War in 2011, when he joined rebel fighters on the ground and was imprisoned.

After Libya, VanDyke founded an organisation called Sons of Liberty International, known as SOLI, which provides military training and strategic advice to local armed groups in conflict zones around the world.

The key questions now are why the NIA did not invoke UAPA sections in this phase of the charge sheet, and what evidence the agency might uncover as the investigation continues. For now, the UAPA-related aspect of the case remains open. Should the probe yield sufficient material to substantiate the charges, the agency could file a supplementary charge sheet in the future.