Facing Anti-Terror Probe In Jail, Mercenary's Family Seeks US Intervention

The family of American citizen Matthew Van Dyke wants the United States government's diplomatic intervention over his detention in India as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) prepares to probe him inside Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terrorism-related case.

A Delhi court on Monday permitted the anti-terror agency to interrogate Van Dyke and Ukrainian national Kaminskyi Viktor in prison on September 2 and 3. Both men are in judicial custody and have been accused of being involved in a conspiracy involving ethnic armed groups operating in India and neighbouring Myanmar.

Van Dyke's family and lawyers have raised concerns about his health and conditions in custody. His family has claimed that he has suffered an injured leg, deteriorating eyesight and a loss of strength, and claimed that he has at times been denied access to prescribed medication and communication with relatives in the US.

"His mother who is over 80, was only allowed a 5-minute emergency call with him months ago! However, the Delhi Court denied both application requests on June 1st alleging foreign government communications. Matthew was too weak to stand or walk during a court appearance, and utilizes a wheelchair to meet with his attorneys," Sons of Liberty International, the group Van Dyke founded, said in a statement.

"This is a humanitarian emergency for our family," Van Dyke's mother, Sharon Van Dyke, said in the same statement released by Sons of Liberty. "Matthew has spent his life documenting human suffering and supporting people in crisis. We are pleading for his safe return home."

Why Was Matthew Van Dyke Arrested

The NIA arrested Van Dyke on March 13, along with six Ukrainian nationals over allegations that the group had entered India illegally from Myanmar through the Mizoram border.

The Ukrainians arrested with him were identified as Viktor Kaminskyi, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian and Honcharuk Maksim.

The anti-terror agency alleges that members of the group were operating as mercenaries and were involved in a terror conspiracy. It further alleged that they assisted ethnic armed organisations in India and Myanmar and provided them with drone warfare training.

On March 16 a court granted the NIA 11 days of custody of the accused.

Van Dyke and the other accused were charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

What The Family Says

In their statement, Sons of Liberty said that Van Dyke's lawyers, Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, applied to a Delhi court seeking permission for him to receive medical treatment at a private hospital and for proper communication to be established with his family in the US.

According to the family, those applications were rejected by the Delhi court on June 1, with the court citing issues relating to communications with a foreign government.

The family said Van Dyke was too weak to stand or walk during one court appearance and has since been using a wheelchair when meeting his lawyers.

The family's statement says Ambassador Gor had also briefed India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Mr Van Dyke's situation during a visit to Delhi between 24 and 26 May.

The family is now calling for urgent US diplomatic intervention and for Mr Van Dyke to be returned to the US.

Who Is Matthew Van Dyke

Van Dyke describes himself as a security analyst, war correspondent and documentary filmmaker.

He became known internationally during Libya's civil war in 2011, when he joined rebel forces fighting against Muammar Gaddafi's government and was subsequently imprisoned.

After the conflict, he founded Sons of Liberty International. The organisation describes itself as providing military training and strategic advice to local armed groups in conflict zones.