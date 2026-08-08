IED, Pistol, Heroin: Anti-Terror Agency Foils Cross-Border Terror Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against two persons accused in a cross-border terror conspiracy involving the alleged smuggling of an IED, firearms, and heroin across the India-Pakistan border to, among other targets, attack a passenger train.

The chargesheet, filed before the NIA special court in Mohali, names Shubham Kumar, who has been arrested, and Jasvir Chaudhary, who remains on run, an official statement said.

The case was registered in February 2026 by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, following the arrest of Kumar.

He was found in possession of a live Improvised Explosive Device, or IED, packed in a metallic case, a remote-control device, a foreign-made .30 bore pistol with a magazine, 20 live cartridges, a mobile phone, and heroin.

The NIA took over the investigation in March 2026 and exposed a conspiracy involving a Pakistan-based handler and his associates in India to procure arms, explosives, and narcotics through cross-border channels.

Investigators revealed that Kumar was assigned the planting of a timer-activated IED on a passenger train, the probe agency said.

The broader conspiracy, according to the agency, envisaged attacks at multiple locations, including Punjab and Delhi.

The NIA said that the investigation has led to the collection of substantial oral, documentary, and digital evidence supporting the alleged conspiracy and the roles of the two accused.

The anti-terror agency's investigation continues to identify other members of the terror network.

It is also examining the channels used for the movement of explosives and other contraband across the international border, the statement said.

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