Anti-Terror Agency NIA Files Chargesheet Against 11 Bangladeshi Terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 11 accused persons in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by a branch of the banned Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist organisation.

The accused have been charged under various BNS, 2023 and the UA(P) Act, 1967 in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati.

Investigations had revealed the active involvement of the accused in the conspiracy of Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a branch of the JMB, to expand the terror outfit's terrorist ideology in West Bengal and the north-eastern states of India, including Assam and Tripura. The conspiracy involved promotion of the terrorist organisation's extremist agenda, radicalisation of vulnerable youth, and expansion of the outfit's network in India.

Investigations by the anti-terror organisation showed that JBM's senior member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to promote the banned outfit's agenda on Indian soil.

NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 accused had conspired to grow the presence of the outfits in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda.

"Two of the key chargesheeted accused have been identified as Nasimuddin, who was spearheading IMK's activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was leading the outfit in Tripura. During the course of investigation, NIA uncovered a trail of incriminating documents, electronic devices and digital records, which were used to build the case against the accused," said an NIA press release.