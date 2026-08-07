"<i>Main Apni Favourite Hoon</i>": Kareena Kapoor Brings Back Her Jab We Met Charm In These Mirror Selfies From Italy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her selfies are always on point and we can't agree more. The actress, currently vacationing in Venezia, treated fans to a series of stunning mirror selfies while giving a nostalgic nod to one of her most loved on-screen characters, Geet, from the 2007 cult classic Jab We Met.

On Instagram, Kareena looked effortlessly stylish while posing for selfies during her Italian getaway. For her Venice outing, Kareena opted for the Palenque Short Sleeve Silk Satin Shirt, featuring an artistic all-over print inspired by Ana Mercedes Hoyos' Palenque painting series. The relaxed, boxy silhouette and unisex fit added a chic yet effortless touch to her vacation look.

Alongside the selfies, Kareena captioned the post, “My mirror selfies are always on point. Main apni favourite hoon … don't forget!! Venezia 2026.”

Kareena Kapoor's Famous Dialogue

The iconic dialogue was said by Geet, the spirited and outspoken character that continues to be one of Kareena's most celebrated performances. This small but powerful dialogue from the Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic comedy, Jab We Met, has been adapted by cinema lovers as a slogan of self-love.

The film also featured Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon and Dara Singh in pivotal roles. Set across Mumbai, Bhatinda and Shimla, the story followed a heartbroken businessman Aditya Kashyap, whose life changes after meeting the lively and outspoken Punjabi woman, Geet Dhillon during a train journey. Their unexpected journey eventually blossoms into a heartfelt love story that remains a fan favourite even today.

Kareena Kapoor's Professional Commitments

Last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. She will be sharing the screen space with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in this film.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra stars Prithviraj as a police inspector while Kareena takes on the role of a mysterious and strong-willed woman who is expected to play a crucial role in the narrative. The much-awaited drama is slated to release in theatres in September this year.