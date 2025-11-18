Exclusive: 1st Pic Of "Active Co-Conspirator" Of Delhi Suicide Bomber

Jasir Bilal Wani, an "active co-conspirator" of the Delhi suicide bomber, Umar un Nabi, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). NDTV has accessed an exclusive picture of Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, who was arrested from Srinagar.

In a statement on Monday, the NIA said that Wani provided "technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets" ahead of the bomb blast near Red Fort, which left 15 people dead last Monday.

Wani, who also goes by the alias of Danish, "worked closely" with Umar, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car which exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station, the anti-terror agency said.

"The accused was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage," the NIA said.

The NIA described Umar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama who worked at the Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, as a "suicide bomber" and used the term "vehicle-borne IED" for the car.

"Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack," the anti-terror agency said.

The NIA on Sunday had arrested Amir Rashid Ali, another aide of Umar, from Delhi.

Ali, a resident of Samboora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore, "had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber to unleash the terror attack", the agency said.

"Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast," the agency said.

"Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, UP Police and various sister agencies, NIA is continuing its investigation across states. It is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case," it added.

Umar had links to a "white collar" terror module that was busted with the recovery of explosives, mainly from Faridabad, before the blast in the national capital.